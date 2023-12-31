Ajay Devgn Extends New Year Wishes to Everyone by Sharing Special Flashback Pictures With Family in Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures on Instagram with the Devgn family. The heartwarming post also included his warm wishes of New Year to all his followers. Check out the post here.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 31, 2023 12:23 PM IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has taken to his Instagram and shared a post featuring a series of pictures of him and the Devgn family. The photos shared by Ajay Devgn featured Kajol, daughter Nysa, son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgan, who will be making his acting debut next year. The actor expressed gratitude for the fantastic year of 2023 and extended wishes for everyone to welcome the approaching year with joy and warmth. Ajay Devgn Thanks Daughter Nysa for His Sunscreen-Ready Look, Shares Picture (View Pic).

Check Out Ajay’s Insta Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

