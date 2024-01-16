Kieran Culkin won big at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. He won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Roman Roy in Succession. During his acceptance speech, the 41-year-old actor expressed gratitude not only to the show’s creators and his parents but also gave a heartfelt shout-out to his wife, Jazz Charton. He thanked her, saying, “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids...I want more. You said ‘maybe,’ if I win! I love you so much.” This moment clearly left his wife blushing and the audience in splits. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Ali Wong and Bill Hader Share a Sweet Kiss As the Former Bags an Award for Her Performance in Beef (Watch Video).

Kieran Culkin Acceptance Speech At The Emmy Awards

Kieran Culkin accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/API4e35aaa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)