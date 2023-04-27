After Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh is all set to return as the world-class detective Hercule Poirot in a case that might perhaps be the most difficult of his career. A whodunit with a spooky vibe, the first trailer for A Haunting in Venice promises a scary adventure filled with some great talent and an eerie vibe that will certainly give you the chills. Also starring Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Jamie Dornan and more, the film releases in theatres on September 15, 2023. A Haunting in Venice: Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh Join Cast of Kenneth Branagh’s Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Novel.

