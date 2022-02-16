A Quiet Place Part 3 has been confirmed to be in development. Announced during Paramount's investor day, the movie has a release date of 2025 with no writer or director attached yet. Alongside that, a new spinoff film was also announced for a release next year. It will be directed by Matt Sarnoski of Pig fame.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/im2R4jPwj5 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

