Outraged by the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 26 people, vendors at Indore’s iconic Chappan Dukan (56 Dukan) have put up a controversial standee reading, “Pigs and Pakistani citizens are NOT allowed.” The poster, reportedly installed by the local traders’ association, has gone viral on social media, drawing both support and criticism. The move comes after the death of Indore resident Sushil Nathaniel in the April 22 attack, who was laid to rest on April 24 with hundreds, including Minister Tulsi Silawat, attending his funeral. The traders said the ban is a symbolic protest against the targeting of innocent civilians allegedly over religion by Pakistan-based terrorists. ‘Maybe She Hired Killers and Got Husband Killed’: Jabalpur Man’s Objectional Comment on Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Wife Lands Him in Jail.

Indore’s Chappan Dukan Market Vendors Put Poster Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

