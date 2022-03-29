Adam Sandler in a recent twitter post showcased excitement for his 'buddy' Chris Rock's upcoming world tour Ego Death. This recent showcase of support comes after Rock was slapped live by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards. The most recent Oscar controversy happened due to Rock cracking a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith.

Check Out Adam Sandler's Post:

Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/2b9iywyJg5 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 29, 2022

