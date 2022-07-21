Amber Heard has filed official appeal of verdict in the defamation case against Johnny Depp in Virginia on Thursday (July 21). She filed it after months of being ordered to pay her ex-husband over $10.3 million as damage charge. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 19 – Watch Live Streaming and Coverage of Court Proceedings From Virginia.

Check It Out:

Amber Heard Files Appeal of Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Case https://t.co/jQy4vA3cyP — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)