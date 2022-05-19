Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial court proceedings will kickstart for Day 19 soon. Earlier on Day 18, Amber's sister joked with Depp about hitting Amber. On the other hand, Amber's makeup artist revealed, "I have created and covered bruises with makeup." On Day 18, Amber's friend Joshua Drew also testified at the court. Now, the legal battle will continue for an another day. Here's the LIVE streaming video of the court proceedings entirely from the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Henriquez Testifies Johnny Depp Repeatedly Hit Aquaman Actress' Face.

Check Out The Video Below:

