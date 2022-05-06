Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has caught everyone’s attention. In the latest testimony Amber mentioned about her abusive relationship she had with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. She was seen sobbing as she testified that her ex-husband Mr Depp sexually assaulted her and recounted all other incidences that happened in early 2015. A video of an emotional Amber has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen sniffing into tissue paper. Twittearti thinks the actress is snorting something in the courtroom during the trial. Take a look at the video below and what netizens have to say about her actions. Amber Heard Cries on Witness Stand While Recounting Sexual Assault by Her Former Husband Johnny Depp (Watch Video).

Amber Heard's Viral Video From The Courtroom

WOW! Looks like AMBER is SNORTING COCAINE right in front of the Judge and Jury and the Bailiff during that Crazy Trial. What happens now? Mistrial ? You can't do BLOW in the courtroom!! https://t.co/HMQ7d93vY1 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2022

Snorting 'Something'

So innocent she is snorting "something" while on the stand! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/29jiKxmumW — Jenn (@Jennmo79) May 6, 2022

Looks Like Netizens Are Sure About What They Saw

Anyone who has ever done it knows EXACTLY what she just did. There is no doubt about it. — ꫀꪀᥴꫝꪖꪀꪻꫀᦔ ꫝꪖ᥅ꪶꪮꪻ 🌻 (@enchantedharlot) May 6, 2022

Those Reactions...

She sure as hell did. She had it in her tissue and snorted it up in court. I'm totally convinced that's exactly what she did... — Joe Farris (@JoeFarr65470538) May 6, 2022

What Does Amber Has To Say?

That's What Twitterati Think About Her

Snorting coke while testifying on the stand in front of the world - #AmberHeard is batshit crazy. https://t.co/5PzwRnZyoP — bekind 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@blablablubb1985) May 6, 2022

