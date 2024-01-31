The trailer for Amelia's Children has been released, promising a chilling experience for viewers. It opens with the ominous concept, 'this vision that haunts you. It just means you're part of this family.' As Edward and Ryley journeyed through the misty mountains of Northern Portugal, their anticipation quickly morphed into terror upon reaching a decrepit villa. Within its walls, the once-grand estate exuded a palpable sense of unease, its decaying interior hinting at a sinister past. Edward's long-awaited reunion with his estranged family took a horrifying turn as he uncovered their true, monstrous nature, bound together by a dark secret that threatened to plunge them into a nightmarish descent of madness and despair. Tarot Trailer: Group Of Friends Unleash Gruesome Fates Through Forbidden Death Card in Anna Halberg's Horror Flick (Watch Video).

Watch Amelia's Children Trailer:

