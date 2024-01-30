Step into the chilling realm of Tarot, directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. Join a group of unsuspecting teens as they delve into the forbidden art of Tarot card reading, only to unleash an evil force that threatens to blur the line between the living and the dead. Ignoring the cardinal rule of never using someone else's deck, they unwittingly thrust themselves into a race against death, with each draw unveiling a nightmarish prophecy they must desperately outrun to escape their grim destinies. The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer: Henry Cavill Undertakes Unauthorised Mission to Neutralise German U-Boat in Guy Ritchie's Upcoming Action Comedy (Watch Trailer).

Watch Tarot Trailer: