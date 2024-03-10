Chris Evans and Alba Baptista stepped out for a stylish date night at the CAA pre-Oscars bash on Friday (March 8). Newly released photos capture the couple leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, looking effortlessly chic in matching white ensembles. While Chris was sported in a classic white button-down shirt paired with fitted grey trousers and brown shoes, Alba stunned in a white sheath gown and heels. The photo also shows Chris and Alba holding hands at the venue. Pre-Oscars Party 2024: Sharon Stone, BLACKPINK's Rose, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and More Attend Saint Laurent's Dinner Get-Together in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista at Pre-Oscars 2024 Party

chris evans and alba baptista last night 💘 pic.twitter.com/VCISVcasQp — karolina (@arigcevans) March 9, 2024

Hot Couple

