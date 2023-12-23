Following their private at-home ceremony on September 9, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made their first public appearance as a married couple at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Christmas party. The couple, seen walking hand-in-hand, exuded style and elegance. Chris sported a dapper look with purple pants, a black t-shirt paired with a brown overcoat, while Alba donned an ankle-length dress paired with a long coat and scarf. Chris Evans Gets Married to Alba Batispta in Intimate Wedding at Home!

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ღ Chris and Alba Evans Updates. (@baptistaxevansupdates)

The Adorable Couple

📸|New Chris Evans and Alba Baptista at Scarlett Johansson’s Christmas party. pic.twitter.com/QBuEPKJVq7 — Chris Evans Content (@CevansContents) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)