American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe has denied sexual assault allegations made by Paula Abdul against him. He termed the accusations 'false' and 'deeply offensive'. “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues," the former American Idol executive producer, 74, said to TMZ. Nigel also showed his disbelief at Paula's lawsuit, highlighting her known history of erratic behaviour. Paula Abdul Accuses American Idol Producer Nigel Lythgoe of Alleged Sexual Assault.

Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's Claims:

