Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The makers of Peyton Reed’s directorial dropped the digital release poster and what one will see is that it has not included Kang The Conqueror. Jonathan Majors, who plays the role of Kang The Conqueror, has been ignored following his arrest in March on the charges of on assault, strangulation and harassment over an incident with a woman in New York. The woman claimed that the defendant ‘put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain’. Creed III Star Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York Over Assault and Harassment Charges.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Digital Poster

