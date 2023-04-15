Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted together at Coachella where both singers arrived with a few of their friends and were seen drinking together along with their other friends.

View Shawn and Camila at Coachella:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hanging out at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/L2GmcaMD8F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at #Coachella together. pic.twitter.com/3cDDqYZT7h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)