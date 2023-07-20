Ariana Grande who was surrounded by rumours of divorce with husband Dalton Gomez, is now rumoured to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. He plays Boq in the film, and Ariana plays the Glinda Upland also known as Glinda the Good. According to reports, they started dating during production of the film. TMZ reported that Dalton and the singer have not yet filed for divorce, but that Dalton has been dating as well. Ariana Grande Enjoys Retail Therapy With Wicked Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Amid Dalton Gomez Divorce Rumours.

