Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the film is reportedly set to focus heavily on the children of Jake and Neytiri. This new still from Empire Magazine gives us our best look at the family yet. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres on December 16, 2022. Avatar The Way of Water: Stephen Lang's Quaritch Gets a Blue New Look In This Still From James Cameron's Upcoming Sequel! (View Pic).

Check Out The Photo Below:

First look at Jake and Neytiri's Na'vi family in ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’. pic.twitter.com/m31fBkJNZd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)