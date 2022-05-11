Avatar: The Way of Water is a much-awaited Warner Brothers film directed by James Cameron. The teaser trailer of the film that gave us a glimpse of the world of Avatar, is making a lot of noise. The teaser has raked in 148.6 Million Views on YouTube in just 24 hours of its release. Avatar: The Way of Water – First Look Poster of James Cameron’s Film Revealed.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Avatar: The Way of Water is #Avatar: The Way of Water teaser trailer clocks 148.6 Million Views in just 24 Hours!! 😱😱#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/5zTewI9KNo — BINGED (@Binged_) May 11, 2022

