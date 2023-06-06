Avatar fans, here's some good news for you. The second part of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, will be releasing on OTT soon! The film will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. In addition to English, Avatar 2 will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Avatar The Way of Water Worldwide Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington Garners $2.117 Billion.

Avatar 2 OTT Update

