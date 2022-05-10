Along with the picturesque teaser of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the makers also released the first look poster of the sequel. A close-up shot of one of the avatars was seen on this poster. The film will release in theatres on December 16. Avatar: The Way of Water’s Teaser to Be Attached With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Check Out The Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)