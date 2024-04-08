Baby Malti Marie Enjoys Ice Cream in New Aww-Dorable Photo Shared by Priyanka Chopra on Insta!

Priyanka Chopra offers fans another adorable peek of her darling daughter. The latest social media post captures Malti enjoying her fave chocolate ice cream.

Apr 08, 2024

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie share an adorable bond. Often seen together, they're building a foundation of lasting memories. Recently, Chopra captured Malti's delightful indulgence in a sweet treat. The photo sees Malti, a true fashionista in her tiny sunglasses, fully focused on her ice cream cone. Chopra, the doting mom, couldn't resist sharing this precious moment online, adding a flurry of emojis to express her joy. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Daughter Malti Marie Seek Blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (View Pics).

Malti Marie Loves Ice Cream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

