Batgirl is the second Bat film that's going to release in 2022. Starring Brendan Fraser as the pyromaniac Firefly, we all knew that this would end up being great in some way. Now new set photos have offered us our first look at Fraser in the Firefly costume, and it looks extremely similar to his look from the comic Batgirl: Year One.

Check Out The Set Photo Below:

Exclusive new look at Firefly's Full Costume (mask included)! #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/zdJolLVn6S — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) March 1, 2022

