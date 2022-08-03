Warner Bros has officially confirmed that Batgirl starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, along with Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser will not see light of the day despite being in final stage. In their official statement, they mentioned about how cancelling Batgirl has nothing to do with Leslie's performance. Batgirl Shelved: DC Fans Furious After Warner Bros Cancels Leslie Grace's Superhero Movie, Netizens Say They Deserve Better.

Batgirl Cancelled:

Warner Bros releases statement on canceling #Batgirl “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor... this decision is not a reflection of her performance" pic.twitter.com/a2M5rcuW9p — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)