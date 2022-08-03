Batgirl which was in the works from Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah is now shelved confirmed Warner Bros. DC Fans are upset about the news and expressed disappointment saying that the team of Leslie Grace and Brandon Fraser starrer deserved a lot better. Here's how Netizens reacted to the news. Batgirl Shelved at Warner Bros, Leslie Grace’s Film Will Not Release in Theatres or HBO Max.

Check Out Fans Reaction to Batgirl Being Shelved!

Batgirl Deserves Better!

If the rumors about Batgirl’s cancelled release are true, there is absolutely no excuse for that. Leslie Grace deserves better. Brendan Fraser deserves better. Michael Keaton deserves better. The fans deserve better. Batgirl deserves better! pic.twitter.com/9YL8xtyXrN — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 2, 2022

That's Bad!

It is ridiculous to cancel a movie only because it isn't a "EVENT" movie. Do you really want to go up against Marvel? If that's the case, why do you hesitate to introduce new characters? This is incredibly foolish and disrespectful to the Batgirl team #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie pic.twitter.com/bEPTdYNDG4 — The Flash Movie Updates ⚡ (@FlashMovieLeaks) August 2, 2022

Plight Of a DC Fan!

If the Batgirl movie being cancelled is true, I feel so bad for Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and the entire cast and crew. The movie was going to be something special and WB just ruined it. WB is the reason DC isnt as popular as Marvel in terms of movies. pic.twitter.com/BW2hAW3WHL — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) August 2, 2022

They Deserve Better!

They deserved so much better. I hope we see this Batgirl and this Firefly in another project one day. pic.twitter.com/mtBjOtWcQU — Kasey (@RawbertBeef) August 3, 2022

