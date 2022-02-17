A star cast that involves names like Austin Butler, Tom Hanks makes it sure that the film is going to be a spectacular one. The actors have joined hands for Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS and the trailer of the same looks epic. Starring in the titular role of Elvis Presley, Butler will win your hearts instantly. Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner.

The synopsis of the film reads, "The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

