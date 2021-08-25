Beyoncé has always been about creating history and she has done it once again. Her new Tiffany campaign featuring her husband, Jay-Z dropped yesterday (August 24) and is creating waves online. The Grammy-Award winner created fashion history as she became the first Black woman to don the iconic 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Stunning, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

