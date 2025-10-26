WWE produced a memorable episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on October 25 and it had some sensational moments and a solid main event where Drew McIntyre stood tall over Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes. Jade Cargill turned heel and attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton brutally after helping overcome Kiana James and Giulia. The two will have a championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ilja Dragunov retained the US title in his first defense after winning it last week against Aleister Black was distracted by Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre knocked out Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso after the main event. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown October 25 Highlights

