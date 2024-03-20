Bianca Censori has been turning heads with her daring fashion choices at various events. From wearing see-through outfits to baring her nipples or buttocks, she has left little to the imagination. Recently, the Australian architect and model was spotted leaving a building in West Hollywood, California, alongside her husband, sporting a metallic bikini paired with a micro miniskirt, revealing her buttocks. These sizzling new viral pictures of Bianca are bound to evoke memories of Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her iconic beach style. The images of Kim with Khloé Kardashian are from their beach vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Bold Statement at 2024 Milan Fashion Week in Underwear-Free Bodysuit (View Pics).

Bianca Censori In A Metallic Bikini

Kanye West creates Kim Kardashian 2.0: Now Bianca Censori steps out in VERY cheeky metallic bikini outfit inspired by rapper's ex wife... after he gave new love an X-rated makeover pic.twitter.com/eFQ1RSzJVF — Enzo Stryker (@Smith77Klay) March 20, 2024

Throwback To Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

