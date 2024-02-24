At Milan Fashion Week 2024, Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, made a striking appearance in a daring black bodysuit that barely contained her curves. Going braless and opting for a pantsless look, Censori confidently walked the Marni runway alongside her husband. The high-cut thonged bodysuit, featuring open sides and a loose bust, left little to the imagination, emphasising her figure. With her chin-length hair styled straight and new bangs on display, Bianca embraced the boldness of the event, effortlessly turning heads with her risqué ensemble at one of fashion's most prestigious gatherings. Kanye West Drops Almost Nude Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Skimpy Outfits and Showing Plenty of Skin! (View Pics).

Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori:

