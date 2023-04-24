Bill Hader wrote scripts for three films that he is currently developing, including a horror film that he will also star in. Bill has showcased a great amount of talent for many years, so we're excited to see what he comes up with! Meanwhile episode 13 of season 4 of his show Barry, just premiered on Max. Barry Season 4 Premiere Review: Netizens Highly Impressed by the Return of Bill Hader's HBO Drama, Praise the Acting and Direction of the Series!

View Bill Hader Update Here:

