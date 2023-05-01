The new episode of Barry has definitely left fans devastated as they can't get over Anthony Carrigan's amazing performance. With Hank having a huge scene in the most recent episode with Cristobal, Carrigan is being highlighted as a standout as many are taking their excitement online to call the Bill Hader-lead series a "masterpiece." Here are just some of the reactions to the episode. Barry Season 4 Premiere Review: Netizens Highly Impressed by the Return of Bill Hader's HBO Drama, Praise the Acting and Direction of the Series!

Add It to the HBO Budget...

Deserves That Emmy!

Anthony Carrigan deserves an emmy nomination after his amazing acting on S4E4 of Barry! We will never see Noho Hank the same way again. What a masterpiece and underrated series is Barry.#barryhbo #barry pic.twitter.com/vTi37rQTNf — Julio Sánchez (@julio_jsg) May 1, 2023

Heartbreaking...

hank knowing he just indirectly took the life of the only person he’s ever loved and having to grapple with those emotions before composing himself to be the crime lord he’s supposed to be now…his character trajectory for the rest of the season is gonna be insane #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/vXPHsGzuqH — َ (@Iawolfes) May 1, 2023

Every Barry Moodboard is the Same...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)