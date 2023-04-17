HBO's having a crazy few weeks as after The Last of Us, we went directly in Succession Season Four, and just along its side, Barry Season Four is streaming as well. Bill Hader's HBO drama opened up with a two-episode premiere, and it has fans highly impressed as they praise the direction of the episode while also in particular praising the acting of Hader and Sarah Goldberg. Here are some of the reactions. Barry: Bill Hader's Series Has Been Renewed For a Season 4, Actor to Direct all 8 Episodes.

Phenomenal!

this scene between barry and sally gave me chills…bill hader and sarah goldberg are phenomenal actors #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/Z6ZoqS1EVn — َ (@Iawolfes) April 17, 2023

An Excellent Director!

this transition was so good, bill hader is an excellent director #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/Ztzjul8pOm — َ (@Iawolfes) April 17, 2023

Hank Always Looks Iconic!

That's Code for "Something Serious is About to Go Down..."

#BarryHBO . . . that's two (2) episodes so far w no music for the opening title......... i'm scared.... pic.twitter.com/ArCGgx1Do5 — tony (@joeIsmillers) April 17, 2023

Launching the Emmy Campaign Already!

If Bill Hader doesn’t get an Emmy for acting and directing we riot #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/NS42r0Kb0j — Jak (Spider-Gwen) era (@Jak70760853) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)