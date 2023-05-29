Bill Hader sticking the landing for Barry's finale was a given, but the actor and the showrunner went even a step further and has delivered a "perfect" conclusion to his HBO series according to netizens. Reacting to the "masterful" final moments of the episodes, fans can't stop gushing about everything that went down in the episode. Here are some of the reactions. Barry Season 4 Episode 6: Bill Hader Terrifies Fans With His HBO Series, React to the 'Tense' Ending and Sally's 'Scary' Scene.

A Perfect Frame!

barry spoilers /// no words pic.twitter.com/g0fwyY4Gdq — andy (barry AND succession spoilers) (@jokesonyourich) May 29, 2023

Some of the Best Television!

In summation:#BarryHBO was some of the best television we’ve ever had the privilege of watching. pic.twitter.com/sAMnjOizQY — Barry HBO (@hbo_barry) May 29, 2023

We All are Gonna Be Sick!

GENE IS IN PRISON FOR LIFE AND BARRY IS REMEMBERED AS A HERO AND FUCHES IS ALIVE IM GONNA BE SICK #BarryHBO #Barry pic.twitter.com/Fhb3Zehukg — Laura♈️ (@lust4lifelaura) May 29, 2023

Powerful!

The powerful & tear-bursting final shot of #BarryHBO. while the media painting a false picture is very untruthful it might've just saved John from leading alife similar to Barry's. This is a face of CHANGE. pic.twitter.com/ZLnFrPlJE9 — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) May 29, 2023

Perfectly Anti-Climactic!

Barry finale is perfectly anti climatic. Basically a stacking series of cruel cosmic jokes of fate that manages to be equally hilarious and utterly chilling. Gonna be divisive as hell for sure but I love it — Tarnished Björk (@Bjorksbxtch) May 29, 2023

It Really Was...

I thought the BARRY finale was perfect idk… pic.twitter.com/w4vkDcYXrQ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 29, 2023

Masterful!

Despite Barry's horrific past, he is accidentally able to pass down a heroic legacy that his son can be proud of- the thing Barry truly wanted the most. this in term will lead his son down a path better than his fathers- breaking the "cycle"... MASTERFUL #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/LW8oSfNuX0 — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) May 29, 2023

