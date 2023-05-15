Episode six of Barry Season Four premiered recently and it looks like Bill Hader's venture into a bit of horror might have taken fans by surprise. Having a scary scene with Sally that saw Hader flex his horror chops, fans are acclaiming the scene. The 'tense' ending also has left many speechless. Here are the reactions to the episode. Barry Season 4 Premiere Review: Netizens Highly Impressed by the Return of Bill Hader's HBO Drama, Praise the Acting and Direction of the Series!

Every Week This Man Surprises Us...

They Definitely Are...

These #Barry endings are taking years off my life #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/k5NTuvniIa — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) May 15, 2023

Get Bill Hader a Horror Film...

A Fitting Reaction...

Me when they cut to that dude just standing there behind Sally #Barry #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/YGl9w1mUWV — whore d’oeuvre (@katieroo_25) May 15, 2023

We Had No Idea...

that new barry episode got me like pic.twitter.com/Merc5gXZXN — rev. aidan ☭ (@reverendaidan) May 15, 2023

