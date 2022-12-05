Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to dominate the box office domestically. Being the number one film at the box office for four weekends in a row now, the film has collected over $700 million worldwide, easily ranking itself into one of the highest grossing films of the year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theatres right now. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ is #1 at the domestic box office for 4 weekends in a row. Read our review: https://t.co/LRJ0jdiXn9 pic.twitter.com/U9uoIkRujh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)