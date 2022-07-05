Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was rumoured to have the live-action debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner, and with recent art leaks, it looks like he will be indeed appearing in the film. To be played by Tenoc Huerta, recent art leaks of merchandise from the film has showcased a Mayan inspired version of the character. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Wakanda Forever: Did the Upcoming Marvel Sequel Drop 'Black Panther' From Its Title? These Leaked Merch Pics Hint So!

