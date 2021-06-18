It's finally out! As early reactions to Marvel's much-awaited movie Black Widow film are all over Twitter. And well, if the critical reviews are to be believed, then Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) story has superhit written all over it. As per the critics, the action-adventure movie is totally awesome. They've also praised Florence Pugh's (Yelena) performance. Check out the Twitter review of Black Widow below.

Woah!

Wow!

Scarlett is a Triumph!

Florence Pugh... Rules!

Bravo!

Indeed!

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with premier access. Stay tuned!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)