It's finally out! As early reactions to Marvel's much-awaited movie Black Widow film are all over Twitter. And well, if the critical reviews are to be believed, then Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) story has superhit written all over it. As per the critics, the action-adventure movie is totally awesome. They've also praised Florence Pugh's (Yelena) performance. Check out the Twitter review of Black Widow below.

Woah!

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

Wow!

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Scarlett is a Triumph!

#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 17, 2021

Florence Pugh... Rules!

also Florence Pugh rules extremely hard. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 17, 2021

Bravo!

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Indeed!

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with premier access. Stay tuned!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)