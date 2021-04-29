On National Superhero Day 2021, Marvel Studios have teased fans with a fresh new clip of Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. The clip shows see Black Widow making fans eager by revealing the darker parts of her ledger. The action-packed spy thriller will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.

Watch The Video

