Marvel's upcoming Blade is still ways off from starting production, but casting for it has begun. The latest addition to the Mahershala Ali led film has been that of Krypton actor Aaron Pierre. Pierre's role is still unknown, but it's been described as a "secret starring role". Blade currently has no release date.

Check Out The Casting:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)