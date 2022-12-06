After the controversial release of Blonde on Netflix, director Andrew Dominik has opened up about the criticism the film received. Saying he is "really pleased" that the film ended up offending many people, Blonde received huge backlash on release as audiences thought that the film was exploiting Marilyn Monroe rather than giving an accurate depiction of her life. Blonde Movie Review: Ana de Armas’ Hellish Turn as Marilyn Monroe Can’t Carry This Objectifying and Exploitive Psychodrama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Andrew Dominik, director of Marilyn Monroe movie ‘Blonde,’ says he’s “really pleased” the movie offended so many people. pic.twitter.com/PquEWxOVku — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 6, 2022

