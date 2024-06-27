Kim Kardashian has always been in our favourite lookbook, and for the right reasons. There is no doubt that she is a Marilyn Monroe fan, and she has proved it multiple times. In 2022, she appeared at the Met Gala wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr President’ dress and was at the centre of attention. It is impossible for us to forget that blonde look of Kim Kardashian. Moreover, in her recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian once again impressed all her fans by borrowing the Marilyn Monroe look. She posted a series of pictures where she resembled Monroe. From blonde hair to an animal-print bikini look and high heels boots to sequin bodycon dress, nothing was short of fashionable, raising the temperature of social media with her photos. The photos did not take time to circulate among her fans on social media, and her comment section was flooded with graceful comments. Here are her recent posts, inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe Glamour in Pink Gown at LACMA Film+Art Gala.

Kim Kardashian Looks Hot in Bikini With Mask On

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Series of Photos Taking Inspiration From Marilyn Monroe’s Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

How Stunning She Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

