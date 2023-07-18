"You are now, now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney— again!" The answer is YES! We are ready for another record smashing song from this power duo. According to reports, Britney Spears and The Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am is all set to release their new single "Mind our Business" on July 19. This is the fourth time Spears and Will.i.am have worked together. Britney Spears Joins Forces With Black Eyed Peas Rapper Will.i.am For Exciting New Musical Collaboration.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

🚨 https://t.co/FUVTd52xfJ announces new single with Britney Spears, out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/slnFlmLsHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)