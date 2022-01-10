Britney Spears has no qualms about posting her almost-naked pictures on her Instagram feed. The singer once again shared pictures of her naked while showing off her butt. She captioned the images as 'booty time'.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)