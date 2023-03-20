Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday after his dementia diagnosis. All his family including his ex-wife Demi Moore were present. All his family surrounded him as they sang him happy birthhday and brought out a pie instead of the traditional cake.

View Bruce Willis Celebrates His Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)