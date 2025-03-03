At the 97th Academy Awards, Conan O'Brien etched his name in history by delivering part of his address in Hindi, marking a memorable moment in the ceremony. Demonstrating his linguistic versatility, O'Brien expressed heartfelt appreciation to global audiences, specifically those in Spain, India and China, by addressing them in Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin. While speaking in Hindi, he said, "Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge (Greetings to the people of India. It is morning there, so I hope you are watching the Oscars along with your breakfast)." Although the internet lauded Conan's efforts, his pronunciation of Hindi sparked numerous comments and reactions. Check them out. ‘Anora’ Wins Big at the 97th Academy Awards! Check Out the 5 Major Oscars Won by Sean Baker’s Film.

'Butchered It'

Conan speaking Hindi just sounded like an alien language 😭 Did they not get him a proper language trainer or something LMAO, he butchered it — theotherTS 🦋//TAYRONTO N4&N6🥹 (@theother_ts) March 3, 2025

'Deserves an Oscar'

Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! 😂 Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! 👏 #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/AG0h2BOmFT — Teri Maa Ki Jack 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@TERIMAAKIJACK) March 3, 2025

'Not Hindi'

'Couldn't Understand Single Word'

Tf did Conan say in Hindi? I couldn’t understand a single word- — shubhayan (@shubhayanbose) March 3, 2025

