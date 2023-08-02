During a small stage performance at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, Cardi B faced an unexpected incident. A concert-goer splashed her with a drink mid-performance, prompting a fiery response. The rapper was seen throwing her microphone at the individual in frustration. Now, the microphone is being auctioned for charity on eBay, with the current highest bid standing at over $30K. Cardi B Accused by Netizens of Lip-Syncing Her Performance After Video of Her Throwing Mike at a Fan Goes Viral!.

Check Out Pop Crave's Post Here:

The microphone Cardi B threw at a crowd member is being auctioned for charity on eBay, with the current highest bid standing at over $30K. pic.twitter.com/P2QCIiYFVj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

Check Out Cardi B's Viral Video Here:

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

