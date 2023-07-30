In a surprising moment, one of the fans threw liquid from a cup at her while she was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas. Cardi B was surprised and she also took no time in throwing the microphone at the person. Despite the situation, the rapper continued her performance. Now, netizens are accusing the rapper on Twitter for lip syncing her song at the concert after her video goes viral. Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concert-Goer Who Splashes Her With Drink Mid-Performance (Watch Video).

Cardi B Lip Syncs All Lyrics?

1. I didn’t know Cardi B lip syncs ALL the lyrics at shows 2. Didn’t know Cardi B was left handed AND has the aim of major league pitcher 💪🏽⚾️🎤 pic.twitter.com/mKoNuxmYW8 — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 30, 2023

Fake Show?

Ghetto lip syncing rapper cardi b chucks mic at ghetto audience for throwing drink at her during fake show at Drai’s Beachclub in Cromwell Why do Las Vegas casino execs keep catering to criminal gang members and ghetto crowds? This is why Vegas is dying, they are inviting trash! pic.twitter.com/oxfmoE1F6p — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 30, 2023

Really!!!

Cardi B caught lip syncing on stage as she loses it on woman who threw a drink on her! Throws the mic at the woman's face, and the rapping continues on without her participation. pic.twitter.com/mKx5hxj7mD — YouDontHaveToWatch (@StarsAndBars123) July 30, 2023

Cardi B Can't Sing?

LOL cardi b caught lip synching lol she can't sing pic.twitter.com/SjgjKjzrJe — GoodVSEvil1776 (@GEvil1776) July 30, 2023

Wait..!!! What?

How much did these people pay to watch Cardi B lip sync a concert? https://t.co/fhiwoVx2hL — U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 30, 2023

