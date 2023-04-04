Caterina Scorsone shared devastating news on her Instagram about a fire that burned down her house. In her caption she wrote "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all." She also shared pictures of her pets and her house after it burned down.

View Caterina's Update on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caterina Scorsone (@caterinascorsone)

