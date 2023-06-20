The first trailer for Guadagnino's, Challengers, is finally released. This highly anticipated romantic sports comedy showcases the captivating chemistry between Zendaya and Josh O'Connor. In the film, Zendaya portrays Tashi, a skilled professional tennis player, while O'Connor takes on the role of Patrick, her former lover and best friend. Alongside them, Mike Faist joins the cast as Tashi's husband, Art. Challengers follows Tashi and Art as they unexpectedly reunite with Patrick, their former rival. As the trio prepares to participate in the Challengers tennis tournament, tensions rise when Art discovers he will face off against Patrick, leading to intense drama and fierce competition. Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist Training for Luca Guadagnino's CHALLENGERS - Latest Tweet by Film Updates.

